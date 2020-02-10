TODAY IS THE THIRD DAY OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICIAL VISIT TO INDIA

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:13

Today is the third day of the four-day official tour of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to India.

The Prime Minister is due to worship at several religious places including Buddhagaya, the Maha Bodhi temple and Thirupathi.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa went to India on an invitation issued by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 07.

During his visit, the Prime Minister held bilateral discussions with President of India Ramnath Kovindh and Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister’s office said that at the same time, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh and the former leader of the Congress Party Rahul Gandhi and engaged in discussions.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also paid his respects at places of religious worship such as Varanasi and Saranath.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to complete his state visit to India tomorrow (11) and return to the island. Prior to that, he is scheduled to participate in another religious programme, Indian reports said.