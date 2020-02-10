Monday, 10 February 2020 - 7:59

China coronavirus death toll surpasses 900 - 40 thousand infected

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus surged past 900 in mainland China after the hardest-hit province of Hubei reported 91 new fatalities.



In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,618 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.



There are now more than 39,800 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released figures from the government.



The latest data came after the WHO said the last four days had seen "some stabilising" in Hubei, but warned the figures could still "shoot up".



Meanwhile, A fourth case of the new coronavirus has been diagnosed in Britain after a patient contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British case while in France.



Thousands of people stuck on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for four days have been allowed to disembark after tests for coronavirus came back negative.



Some 3,600 passengers and crew on the World Dream ship were quarantined amid fears some staff could have contracted the virus on a previous voyage.



Another cruise ship where dozens of cases have been confirmed remains in quarantine off Japan.