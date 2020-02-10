PRICE OF SAND DROPS – 10 SAND SALES OUTLETS IN THE CITY OF COLOMBO

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:12

The government says that the price of sand will drop to Rs. 12,000 in the near future. At present one cube of sand is sold at a price between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 16,000.

The government has decided to set up ten sand sales outlets in the city of Colombo to provide sand at lower prices to consumers.

In addition, it has been decided to establish 5 sand sales outlets in main towns and steps will be taken by the government in the future to excavate sand as well.