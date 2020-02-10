A+STOCK+OF+LIVE+T56+AMMUNITION+AND+4+FIREARMS+DISCOVERED+FROM+A+CANAL+IN+ARALAGANWILA

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:10

135 T56 live ammunition and 4 firearms were discovered hidden in a canal in Polonnaruwa – Aralaganwila – 503, Kumburuyaya in a canal.



These were found yesterday on a tip-off received. They were wrapped in a fertilizer sack and the Police said that the four firearms were rusty. In addition, 3 magazine springs were also found in the fertilizer sack by the Police.