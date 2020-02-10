10 PERSONS ENGAGED IN DIGGING FOR ARCHAEOLOGICAL ARTIFACTS, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:36

Ten persons engaged in digging in search of archaeological artifacts were taken into custody in Kalagedihena.

The Police Media Division said that these suspects were arrested yesterday together with excavation equipment by the Weeragula Police during a raid.

The suspects were aged between 34 and 57 years and were residents of Weeragula, Colombo, Mangalathiriya, Mirigama, Kalagedihena and Pamunugama.