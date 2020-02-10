Monday, 10 February 2020 - 12:32

THE SLFP IS NOT A PARTY THAT CAN BE KILLED OFF – DAYASIRI JAYASEKERA

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the SLPF is not a party that can be destroyed at any time.



He made this comment at a meeting held in Anamaduwa, Puttalam.













