Monday, 10 February 2020 - 12:33

A GROUP OF RAILWAY WORKERS ENGAGE IN A PROTEST

Two groups are engaged in protests at present; one on top of the roof of the Railway General Manager’s office located at the Maradana Railway Headquarters and the other on the roof of a building at the Ratmalana Railway Chief Mechanical Engineer’s sub-department, protesting that casual, substitute and contract workers recruited from the year 2013 have not been made permanent.



However, it is reported that the group engaged in a protest on the roof of a building at the Maradana Railway Headquarters have climbed down now.



Anyhow, 8 workers are still engaged in their protest on top of a roof of the Ratmalana Railway Chief Mechanical Engineer’s sub-department building.





