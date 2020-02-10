DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS PERSON?

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 13:21

The Nikaweratiya Police are carrying out investigations to take into custody suspects in connection with an incident of assault and causing severe injuries which was reported to the Nikaweratiya Police on 01.02.2019.

No information has been revealed regarding the suspects as yet, and based on information given by the Complainant, the Artist of the Criminal Reports Division has created an image similar to that of the suspect.

The Police seek the assistance of the public and request them to inform the following telephone numbers of any information regarding this person.

Nikaweratiya office of the Superintendent of Police 0372260277

Senior Superintendent of Police 0718591274

Assistant Superintendent of Police 0718591276

The image of the suspect appears below.





