Monday, 10 February 2020 - 13:02

Ranil, Sajith and Madduma Bandara meet before the Central working committee meeting

A discussion among UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and UNP New Alliance designated General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara is held at the UNP Headquarters - Sirikotha at this moment.



In addition, the UNP Central working committee meeting will also be held this afternoon to further review the outcome of the current meeting.



Meanwhile, the time allocated to register new political parties will close on February 17th.



Political sources said that the necessary documents to register the UNP New alliance were handed over to the election commission today.



The name and its symbol of the new UNP alliance will be announced after it is approved by the election commission.



Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that after power was vested in him, such power should not be confronted.



