Monday, 10 February 2020 - 13:01

The cracks on Jethawanaramaya to be inspected

Director General of the Archaeological Department Professor Senarath Dissanayake said that steps will be taken to call a report on the prevailing cracks on Jethawanaramaya.



The Dabaga is considered to be the tallest in the world.



Our correspondent stated that there are four cracks observed on the Dagaba.







