GIVING TEA LEAVES OF THE PLANTATIONS CORPORATION TO PRIVATE COMPANIES, SUSPENDED

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 14:50

Minister in charge of the subject Ramesh Pathirana has informed authorities to immediately suspend giving picked tea leaves from tea estates belonging to the Plantations Corporation, to private companies.

There are 15 tea estates belonging to the corporation and while there was ability to grind tea leaves to the maximum capacity at these factories, a top official of the Corporation said that during the past tea leaves had been given to Private Plantation Companies.

It is also reported that tea leaves thus given from one estate valued at approximately Rs. 5 million have not yet been paid to the Corporation.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana has ordered authorities further, to call for tenders during the period when the harvest is more and select a proper organization and to provide tea leaves to that particular institution only.