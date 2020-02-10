A+SIX+MEMBER+COMMITTEE+TO+REVIEW+DAILY+PROBLEMS+REGARDING+ELECTRICITY+AND+REPORT

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 16:21

A committee comprising of six members has been appointed to review daily problems that arise when providing electricity and to report on them.

This committee appointed by the Minister in Charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera, is led by an Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Power and officials from the Electricity Board and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation are included in this.

This committee will review daily the Electricity Board, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and overall institutions connected to generating power and they will have to submit a report to the Minister.

A discussion was held today regarding providing uninterrupted power supplies under the leadership of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and he has given instructions on this occasion not to leave room for sudden power cuts similar to what happened on the 3 of this month.