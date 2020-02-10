A+DONATION+OF+600+KILOS+OF+TEA+TO+CHINA

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 17:52

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to donate 600 kilos of tea of this country to residents of the city of Wuhan who are struggling with the Corona Virus.

Recently, when the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa a part of it was symbolically handed over by the President and the Tea Board said that arrangements have been made through the Embassy office of Sri Lanka in Beijing, China to hand over to Wuhan residents the remainder of the tea.

Meanwhile, the Indian staff on the vessel Diamond Princess which is anchored off Japan have sent a video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested that arrangements to bring them back to India be expedited.

They said that although it is mentioned that 66 passengers on the ship have been infected with the Corona Virus, no steps have been taken to examine the Indian staff on the ship numbering 160.

As a result, these sailors have requested the Indian Prime Minister as well as the UN Organization to take steps to evacuate them to India, their country subsequent to separating them.