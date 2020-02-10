NO+CONSENSUS+REACHED+REGARDING+UNP+NEW+ALLIANCE+AND+SYMBOL

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 19:06

The UNP Central Working Committee approved the MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of it new political alliance this afternoon. This was confirmed by MP Sujeeva Senasinghe.

Meanwhile, sources say that it is reported that there was no consensus on the symbol and name of the proposed UNP led alliance, at the working committee meeting. The majority of the working committee proposed ‘elephant ‘as the symbol and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and several MP’s walked out.

Earlier, a discussion of the UNP Central Working Committee was held to take a final decision on the new alliance and its General Secretary position at the UNP Headquarters – Sirikotha.

14 MPs, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa boycotted a similar meeting held on January 30 in protest of removing 4 of its members from its membership.

The four defiant members are affiliated to the Sajith faction.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officer stated that if a new political party is set up, it should be registered affiliated to an existing registered political party.

He said that his office has received such a request from a registered political party to set up a new alliance.



