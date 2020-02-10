WHO WARNS OF THE POSSIBILITY TO SPREAD CORONAVIRUS TO AREAS OUTSIDE CHINA, GMOA PROPOSES A QUARANTINE CENTER

Monday, 10 February 2020 - 19:41

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the UK has doubled to eight - after four more patients in England tested positive for the virus.

It comes as the government announced new powers to keep people in quarantine to stop the spread of the virus.

In order to do this the Department of Health has described the coronavirus as a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China.

The total number of deaths in China is now at 910 - but the number of newly-infected people per day has stabilised.

Meanwhile, testing aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan has found 66 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.



Other local media also reported approximately 66 more cases had been confirmed, raising the number of infected passengers and crew to around 136.

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that confirmed cases of coronavirus transmitted by people who have never travelled to China could be the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, today, members of a WHO expert mission flew to China to help coordinate the response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, The GMOA stated today that the threat from the coronavirus could not be ignored even if the virus did not affect the country.

Addressing a media conference held in Colombo today, GMOA general secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge said a quarantine center should be set up in Sri Lanka with immediate effect as viral diseases are currently spreading all over the globe.