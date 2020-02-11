SOMEWHAT+OF+AN+INCREASE+IN+RAINS+AND+WIND+IN+THE+UPCOMING+FEW+DAYS

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 9:59

The Meteorology Department said that somewhat of an increase can be expected in rains and wind in the upcoming few days.

The Department said that a few showers could be experienced in the Eastern, Central and Uva Provinces as well as in the districts of Hambantota, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu.

In a statement issued this morning, the Meteorology Department stated that rain or thunder showers could occur in a few places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and the districts of Galle and Matara today (11) after 2.00 pm.

The speed of winds could increase to between 40-50 kilometers per hour in the Northern, Eastern, Northcentral and Northwestern provinces and also in the districts of Moneragala and Hambantota.