Corona Virus death toll exceeds 1,000 as 103 deaths reported within 24 hours
The number of fatalities from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,011 nationwide after hard-hit Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.
In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,097 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.
There are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with medical workers and patients affected at a hospital in Beijing , where he called for "more decisive measures" to contain the outbreak.
An advance team for a World Health Organization-led international expert mission on the virus arrived in China yesterday, headed by Bruce Aylward.
Bruce oversaw the organization's 2014 to 2016 response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
