Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 9:47
A WOMAN FALLS ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL AND VEHICLE ENDS UP IN THE BADULU OYA
An accident occurred when a vehicle veered off the road at Meegahakiwula, Taldena on Badulla – Mahiyangana main road and fell down a 100 feet precipice into the Badulu Oya yesterday (10) evening.
Our Correspondent said that the vehicle involved in the accident had been driven by a woman.
The woman sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Badulla Provincial Hospital.
Police suspect that the woman would have fallen asleep at the wheel and caused the accident. The Badulla Police Traffic Division is carrying out further investigations.
