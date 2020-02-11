A+NUMBER+OF+COUNTRIES+EXPAND+CORONA+VIRUS+TESTING+FACILITIES

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 9:22

With the Corona Virus spreading across the world a number of countries, the World Health Organization said has taken steps to increase facilities of identifying persons infected with the virus.

It is said that developing countries are engaged in an effort to establish centers for diagnosis of the virus as well as for quarantine.

Anyhow, the WHO said that there is a lack of virus samples in order to experiment with these testing facilities.

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus has increased to 1018 by now and 1016 of them have been reported from China.

The number of persons infected across the world has exceeded 43,000.

The WHO said that it believes that all countries in Africa now have the ability to identify those infected with the virus.