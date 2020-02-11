SEVERAL ROADS AROUND HENDALA – WATTALA AND JA-ELA BLOCKED DUE TO A PROTEST

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 9:35

Travel has been interrupted on several roads around Hendala – Wattala and Ja-ela due to a fisheries protest.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that a group of fishermen have been engaged in a protest from this morning, based on some demands obstructing the Elakanda Junction on the Elakanda – Bopitiya Road.

Nine fisheries unions from Wattala – Palliyawatte up to Pamunugama are engaged in this protest.