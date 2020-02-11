RAILWAY+TRADE+UNIONS+IN+DISCUSSION

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 10:38

The protest launched by a group of railway workers, opposite the Railway Department at Maradana demanding that 1500 employees of the Railway Technical Service be made permanent continues.

Yesterday while they were engaged in their protest, Co-Convener of the Railway Trade Unions Alliance S. P. Vithanage said that a decision will be made this morning at 10.00 during a meeting regarding future activities of the Trade Union action.