SPECIAL+NOTICE+TO+USERS+OF+THE+AIRPORT+AND+THOSE+LIVING+IN+THE+VICINITY

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 12:18

The number of deaths due to the rapidly spreading Corona Virus has increased to 1018.

The most number of deaths 1016 have been reported from China and the number infected across the world is 43,000.

The Ministry of Health has put into operation various projects to identify persons suffering from the Corona Virus entering Sri Lanka and to minimize the risks.

Among them a very special procedure is prevalent at the Katunayake Airport.

Supervisor of Health of passengers at the Katunayake Airport Dr. Hemantha Herath said that they have minimized through these projects the possibility of the Corona disease being contracted by the staff of the Airport and its users.

He warns the public not to be deceived by false rumours appearing on Social Media and to act only on information being given out by the Ministry of Health.