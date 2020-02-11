PARLIAMENT+WILL+MEET+ONLY+FOR+THREE+MORE+DAYS

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 13:28

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya presented the book containing his biography to His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today (11) at the official residence of the Archbishop.

Expressing his views to the media the Speaker said that there are only three sessions of Parliament to be held prior to the end of the tenure of this Parliament.

Speaking further Speaker Jayasuriya said that he expects to act in the future based on the country’s requirements.