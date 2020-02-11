Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 13:29

Four groups still protesting in Colombo

The protest launched by several trade unions at the Galle Face agitation site yesterday is still continuing.



All Ceylon Project Assistants Collective, Job losers of the Housing Development Authority workers union and Archaeological Department workers union are among the protestors.



Meanwhile, workers attached to the Railway Technical Service are staging a protest in front of the Maradana Railway Department, demanding to make 1500 employees permanent.



Later, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera who met the protesters stated that steps have already been taken to solve the matter.