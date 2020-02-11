Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 13:32

Attorney General replies to the IGP

The Acting IGP CD Wickramarathna has answered the letter sent by the Attorney General with regard to the inaction in connection with remanded MP Ranjan Ramanayake and suspended High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.



The Attorney General recently instructed the Acting IGP to name Ramanayake and Pilapitiya as suspects of litigation and produce them before a court.



The Acting IGP has inquired from the Attorney General at what level of court he should open litigation against the two suspects.

Accordingly, the Attorney General will reply to the Acting IGP today.



Meanwhile, 34 judiciary service staff, including Magistrates and District Judges will be transferred effective February 17th.



The Judicial Service Commission stated that the transfers were made according to the available vacancies throughout the island.



Nugegoda Magistrate AMA Wasantha Kumara who issued several orders on MP Ranjan Ramanayake in connection with the controversial voice clip fiasco has also been transferred.