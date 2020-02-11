Top
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 13:31
Election Commission recognises Sajith party;33 new parties seek registration
The election Commission has agreed to change the name of Ape Jathika Peramuna to Samagi Jana Balavegaya.
Sajith Premadasa has been recognized as its leader while Ranjith Madduma Bandara will be its General Secretary.
Ape Jathika Peramuna contested the last election under the symbol ‘telephone’.
Samagi Jana Balavegaya has requested the ‘heart symbol’ but the commission has not responded to the request as yet.
Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Election commission stated that 33 parties have applied for new registration and the accepting of such applications will close on February 17th.
However, 70 political parties have already been registered with the election commission.
At the same time, MP Niroshan Perera said that a final decision with regard to the General Secretary post of the new alliance was taken during the UNP Central working committee meeting yesterday.
