MAHINDANANDA’S MINISTRY CHANGED

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 13:38

A few more institutions have been added under the Ministry of Power which belongs to State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Accordingly the Ministerial Post of Mahindananda Aluthgamage will be the Ministry of Renewable Energy and State Power.

With this new Ministerial Post, The Ceylon Electricity Board, the Ceylon Coal Company Private Limited and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority will come under Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.