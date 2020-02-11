A+PROTEST+OPPOSITE+A+SCHOOL+IN+ANURADHAPURA

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 15:25

Students and their parents are engaged in a protest opposite the Anuradhapura – Thanthirimale – Wimalagnana Maha Vidyalaya.

They are demanding that expedited solutions be provided for the problem of lack of teachers at the school which has been there for a number of years.

Some students and parents expressed their views to the Hiru New Division while the protest was going on.