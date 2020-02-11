Top
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 15:02
A PROTEST OPPOSITE THE ANURADHAPURA TEACHING HOSPITAL
A group of patients engaged in a protest opposite the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital this morning.
This was done declaring that there is no Eye Surgeon at the hospital to provide them with treatment.
Anyhow, in response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division from the Director of the Hospital, he said that the Doctor in charge of the Eye Clinic was away from the hospital on further training.
He also said that the Ministry of Health had informed him to engage soon another doctor to fill this vacancy so that the hospital can provide relevant services.
