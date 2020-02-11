CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS ENGAGE IN A WALK AT AMBALANTOTA (PHOTOGRAPHS)

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 18:28

A group of children with special needs engaged in a walk in the town of Ambalantota today (11) requesting that the general public give proper consideration on behalf of children and persons with special needs.

This walk was organized by the Swashakthi Disabled Persons Association of the Ambalantota Divisional Secretariat Division.

The Secretary of this association Vimala Abeysekera told us that there are 5727 children and adults in their district with special needs. She also said that although there was a system to admit children who could study up to a certain level to government schools, most of the schools do not admit these children as of now.

This protest walk which commenced from near the Ambalantota Girihandu Rajamaha Vihara travelled to the town of Ambalantota and once again walked back to the Girihandu Temple from the public market premises.

Here, businessmen at the Ambalantota Public Market gave various gifts to the children with special needs and others who engaged in the walk.





