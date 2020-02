Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 18:46

FOUR MEMBERS OF THE HALDUMULLA PRADESHIYA SABHA CLIMB ON TO A ROOF

Four members of the Haldumulla Pradeshiya Sabha have climbed on to the top of a roof of a building at the Pradeshiya Sabha and is engaged in a protest.

They are alleging that relevant officers have misused money when maintaining the system of toilets at the Pradeshiya Sabha.