ROHANA+BEDDEGE+NAMED+AS+SRI+LANKAN+HIGH+COMMISSIONER+TO+THE+MALDIVES

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 - 18:45

Veteran artiste Rohana Beddege has been appointed as the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the Maldives Islands.

A public announcement was published regarding this by the Committee on High Office of the Parliament regarding this appointment.

Accordingly, anyone or any organization will have the opportunity to submit facts regarding this appointment until 25 February.

Meanwhile, there are posts discussing this appointment on Social Media.