Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:27

AN EARTHQUAKE IN THE OCEAN SOUTHEAST OF SRI LANKA – ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE METEOROLOGY DEPARTMENT

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Indian Ocean, off the South East Coast of Sri Lanka.

Anyhow, the Meteorology Department said that there is no risk of a Tsunami as a result.

The Earthquake was recorded at about 2.34 am today.