Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus is Covid-19.
It comes after the death toll from the virus passed 1,000. Tens of thousands of people have been infected.
The WHO Chief called on the world to fight the new virus as aggressively as possible.
The word coronavirus refers to the group of viruses it belongs to, rather than the latest strain.
