HEALTH SECTORS REQUEST THAT CHILDREN BE PREVENTED FROM DEHYDRATION WITH THE HIGH HEAT PREVAILING – PERCENTAGE OF DUST PARTICLES IN COLOMBO INCREASED

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 8:36

The Sri Lanka Examinations Department says that every school child will be issued with a unique student number from the Grade Five Scholarship Examination onwards.

In a statement issued this Department says that using this number, results of the Scholarship Examination as well as information such as subject external activities entered into the data system can be easily obtained as well.

At the same time the Examinations Department said that initial arrangements required to apply online for examinations such as the Ordinary Level, Advanced Level and the Grade Five Scholarship Examination, from this year onwards have already been organized.

Through this it would be possible to provide a more efficient and easier service to the student community as well as promote e-state services.

Meanwhile, Health Sectors request parents to provide more water for drinking to prevent dehydration in children as a result of the high temperatures prevailing these days.

Similarly, Consultant on Children’s Diseases Dr. Deepal Perera said that due to the dry weather at present and the percentage of dust particles increasing children are more likely to be subject to diseases such as wheezing.

The Ministry of Health has provided recommendations to the Ministry of Education on some suitable actions to be taken to protect school children from the prevailing high temperatures.

Accordingly, they have advised that children should not be allowed to participate in exercises outdoors that cause excessive sweating during the period 11.00 am to 3.30 pm when temperatures increase to high levels.

At the same time the Ministry of Health has suggested that school children use hats or an umbrella often and alternatives such as wearing light clothing.