NAME OF THE CORONA VIRUS CHANGED – DEATHS EXCEED 1100

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 8:58

The World Health Organization has named the Corona Virus Covid-19. They have implemented this name change subsequent to a meeting held yesterday in Geneva.

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus infection has increased to 1100 and the number infected is 44,200. Foreign reports said that 1638 new infections were reported yesterday only.

The epidemiology science unit of the Ministry of Health said that meanwhile, 15 persons who were hospitalized on suspicion of having contracted the new corona virus are still receiving treatment at several hospitals across the island.

It is said 10 patients are being treated at IDH or the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

In addition one person each is receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, the Kandy Teaching Hospital and the Gampaha and Ratnapura General Hospitals.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division, the Chief Epidemiologist of the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that their health is at a good level.

Consultant Dr. Ananda Wijewickrema said that the health of the Chinese woman receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital who was infected with the Corona Virus is also in good health now.

The Consultant said that she should be able to leave the hospital in the upcoming few days. He also said that apart from this Chinese National no other person infected with this disease has been discovered from Sri Lanka.

At the same time, it is reported that the 33 students who were brought down from Wuhan – China and are now in quarantine at the Diyatalawa Army Camp Special Quarantine Center are also in good health.

Health authorities said that by about next Saturday, this group of persons can go to their respective homes.