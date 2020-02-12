Dates+fixed+for+bribery+case+against+Wimal

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 12:59

The Colombo High Court fixed dates to hear the case of dishonestly amassing 75 million rupees by Minister Wimal Weerawansa on September 7th.

Accordingly, High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi ordered the 2nd and 3rd witnesses to appear before court on September 7th.

The Bribery Commission has sued Weerawansa for amassing nearly 75 million rupees during his tenure as a government minister, which he is impossible to earn from his salary from January 01st, 2010 to December 31, 2014.

Respondent Wimal Weerawansa did not appear before court today and his lawyer informed the court that his client was participating in a special Cabinet meeting.