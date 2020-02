A FIRE AT A TEMPLE IN KOGGALA (PHOTOGRAPHS)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 13:53

A fire broke out at a temple in Koggala this morning.

The Police said that the fire erupted at the Sri Gunadakshinarama temple close to the Koggala – Public Fair.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out in a three-storied building of the temple.

Officers of the Fire Brigade of the Galle Municipal Council doused the fire but the Police said the reason for the fire has not yet been discovered.