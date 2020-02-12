Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 12:58

General Secretary of the new alliance charges UNP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the new alliance led by the UNP, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, charges that a group led by his UNP counterpart Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been working to sabotage the new alliance.



He was addressing a media conference held at the Opposition Leader’s Office this morning.