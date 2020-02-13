Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 7:57

242 deaths reported owing to the COVID 19 virus in the past few hours;Number of infected increases by 14 thousand

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, reported nearly 15,000 new cases in one day.



A further 14 thousand 840 cases had been detected, taking the total in the province to 48 thousand 206.



The number of deaths rose by 242 to a total of 1,310 in Hubei alone and 1,355 in mainland China.



The huge jump came as local officials said they were broadening their definition for COVID-19 cases.



China's leadership had touted "positive results" from efforts to contain the epidemic, but warned it still faced a "large-scale war" against the outbreak.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it was "way too early" to predict the end of the epidemic.



WHO Director-General warned "This outbreak could still go in any direction,"