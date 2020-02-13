Working+committee+of+the+UNP+to+convene+tomorrow

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 7:57

A special UNP working committee meeting will be held tomorrow.

Reports say that while the meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters at 9.30 a.m. discussion will be held on this occasion regarding the current political situation and the new alliance led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

While the working committee met last Monday at that meeting the general secretary of the new alliance MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara received the working committee approval.

Similarly the election commission too had accepted the new alliance.

Meanwhile MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that the contesting at the general election under the new alliance would take place whatever decision the working committee takes.

Meanwhile the Jatika Hela Urumaya with MP Patali Champika as its general secretary, the Tamil Progressive Alliance led by MP Mano Ganeshan and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress led by MP Rauff Hakim too have joined the new alliance led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

But no announcement has so far been made as to whether All Island People's Congress Leader MP Rishaard Badiudeen would join this alliance or not.