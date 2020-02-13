Israel+keen+to+assist+Sri+Lanka+in+modernization+of+agriculture

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 7:58

Israel has expressed readiness to provide its advanced technical capabilities to enhance bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, particularly in the areas of the economy.

Ron Malka, Israeli Ambassador to Sri Lanka Resident in New Delhi has pledged to support with modern technology for education, vocational training, transportation, and especially for modern agriculture considered vital for improving yield when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat.