Calculators introduced for several A/L subjects

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 7:58

The Sri Lanka Examination Department's attention has been drawn on granting permission at the A/L examination this time for using calculators that cannot be deployed to prepare programmes for several subjects.

Accordingly students have the opportunity to use the calculator for A/L accounting, Biological system technology, Engineering Technology, and Technology.

Similarly the examination department said that from this year opportunity would be given for using the normal calculator at the competitive examination in the recruitment for the Sri Lanka Accountancy Service.



