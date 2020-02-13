TRANSFERS+FOR+THREE+TOP+POLICE+OFFICERS

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 9:50

Three top ranking Police Officers have been transferred on the approval of the National Police Commission based on service requirements with immediate effect.

The Police Media Division said that a Chief Inspector of Police, and two Inspectors of Police have thus been transferred.

Accordingly, Chief Inspector of Police R. S. Konara has been transferred from the Matale Division as the Ayiththamale Officer-In-Charge.

The Officer-In-Charge at Kuruwita Police Station Inspector of Police A. Kulatunga has been transferred at OIC of the Polpithigama Police and Inspector of Police T. G. Ratnayake who was the Police OIC at Lindula has been appointed as Kuruwita Police OIC, the Police Media Division said.