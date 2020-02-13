STEPS+TO+INCREASE+OVERALL+ELECTRICITY+COVERAGE+BY+HUNDRED+PERCENT

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 11:20

Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed officials to increase electricity coverage in Sri Lanka by hundred percent.

This is because electricity coverage in certain areas has not reached hundred percent. Electricity coverage in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota and Kandy only is at hundred percent as of now and electricity coverage has not reached this level in 17 districts including Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kegalle, Badulla and Batticaloa, the Ministry said.