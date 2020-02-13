Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 11:25

THE MOUNTAIN FOREST RESERVE OF SINGIMALE IN HATTON ON FIRE AGAIN

A fire has erupted in the mountain forest reserve of Singimale in Hatton again. Police said this fire had broken out at about 9 this morning.



The fire that erupted about three days ago in this same mountain forest reserve was doused by the Police and residents of the area together.



With the prevailing dry weather these fires break out in mountain forest reserves. However, the Police has launched an investigation to find



out whether the fire had been set on purpose by a certain group.













