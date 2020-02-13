Man+arrested+with+heroin+worth+10+million+rupees+at+Mt+Lavinia

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 13:00

The STF has arrested a suspect with one kilogram and 15 grams of heroin in his possession from Badovita Mt Lavinia last night.

The face value of the heroin is more than 10 million rupees.

Police have also seized 6200 rupees cash and two mobile phones from the 22-year old suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Dulan madusanka who is considered to be a close associate of Badovita Nalin.

Badovita Nalin is also currently in remand.

Meanwhile, three suspects with 278 grams of Hashish, 10 grams of Kush and 8 grams of Heroin in their possession were arrested during raids conducted this morning.

STF arrested the suspects from Gampaha, Udugampola and Ja Ela areas.