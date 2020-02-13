Top
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 12:59
Ranil and Sajith in an emergency meeting; Committee to settle the party symbol dispute;
UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa who met yesterday have appointed a committee to settle the dispute over the party symbol of the new alliance.
Five representatives from each faction will sit on the committee.
Meanwhile, the UNP central working committee meeting, which is scheduled for today has also been postponed.
At the same time, Sajith Premadasa has summoned UNP MPs and electoral organizers for a discussion at the parliament complex at 9.30 am and 4 pm tomorrow.
Meanwhile, MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that the UNP should legally transfer the rights of the elephant symbol to the new alliance to enable it to contest the election.
However, MP Navin Dissanayake said that if the next election is contested under a different party symbol other than the elephant, the base of voters could be affected.
He was addressing a media conference at UNP Headquarters – Sirikotha today.
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 7:17
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 8:54
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a time in Hollywood"
Read More
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:08
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:01
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 13:22
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:07
Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:45
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company