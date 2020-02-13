FIFTEEN+CHILDREN+FROM+A+SCHOOL+IN+AMPARA+HOSPITALIZED+DUE+TO+AN+ALLERGY

Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 13:20

Fifteen children from a school in Ampara – Uhana – Bandaraduwa have been hospitalized due to an allergy.



It is reported that they were admitted to the Gonagolla –Senerathpura hospital for treat this morning as a result of fainting and vomiting.



A spokesman of the hospital said that testing is underway to find out whether the reason for the allergy was drinking water or a type of food.