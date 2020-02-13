Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 16:04

PRACTICAL TRAINING FOR NOVICE MONKS

597

Views

The eighth phase of the national training programme for novice monks organized by the Department of Buddhist Affairs is scheduled to be held from 16 to 23 February 2020 at the Pannipitiya Dewram Maha Vihara.



The inaugural function will take place at 9.00 am under the patronage of Most Venerable Dr. Kolonnawe Siri Sumangala Mahanayake thero of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Sirisumana faction Mahanayke, Tripitaka, Vibhushana Vidya Visharadha, the Government Information Department said.



This is being held to develop further the attitudes of novice monks and resource contribution is being done by the Piriven Unit of the Ministry of Education. Under this programme 100 novice monks covering the Matale District will receive training for 9 days.



It is said that under this programme basic knowledge on use of robes and begging bowls and customs in connection with paying homage to Lord Buddha and other rituals, introduction to meditation and practical training, studying of suttas and the dhamma, initial understanding of the Dhamma Pada and provision of practical training as well as training in reciting poems and stanzas will be given.



The conclusion function will be held at 9.00 am on 23.02.2020 and both clergy and laity dignitaries are due to participate.